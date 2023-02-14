MUSTANG — Enid’s Shae Salinas qualified for the girls state wrestling tournament for the second straight year by finishing fourth at 110 pounds at the Western Regional Tuesday.
Salinas, 21-6, pinned Madison Holladay of Elk City in 2:46 in the consolation finals before falling to No. 1 seed Coty Sessions of Norman, 4-0 in the third-place match.
The top five from each regional go to state.
Salinas will face the fifth-place finisher from the Eastern Regional in a feed-in match at the state tournament next week in Oklahoma City.
“I’m very proud,’’ said Salinas, who qualified for the Nebraska state tournament as a freshman. “It’s amazing. I felt like I wrestled well. I could have been more technically sound.’’
“The main thing is she got in,’’ said Enid coach Trent Holland. “She did well. That was a tough weight.’’
Freshman Kadance Fuksa fell just short of qualifying after being pinned by Robin Morman of Morrison in 52 seconds. She had earlier pinned Kyndale Barfield of Cache in 3:58.
“She did well,’’ Holland said. “The good thing is she is a freshman and we have a lot more time to work with her.’’
The boys will be going to regionals at Jenks Friday and Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.