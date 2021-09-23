Enid’s cross country teams will be competing at the Tulsa Washington Invitational at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

“This will give us a chance to see some Eastern teams,’’ said EHS coach Steve Bloom. “We haven’t seen too many this year.’’

The Pacers will go with a lineup of Sarah Bonebreak, Brianna Clayton, Naomi Haros, Isabella Hubbard, Kaylea Maxey, Abigail Poggenpohl and Loren Simpson.

The Plainsmen will go with a lineup of Johnny Ylitalo, Cooper Reinhardt, Zane Briix, Camryn Gantt, Blake Jensen, Lucas Martinez and Hudson Plummer.

It will be the final warmup before the Oklahoma Big 8 Conference meet on Oct. 7.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you