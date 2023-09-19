Enid News & Eagle
ALVA — Enid’s Camryn Patterson won a pitching duel over Alva standout Jaycee Kelln in the Pacers’ second 1-0 win over the Ladybugs Monday.
Patterson allowed five hits while striking out three. She did not walk a batter and benefited from a strong EHS defense which did not allow an error.
Kelln allowed only three hits while striking out six and walking three.
One of those walks would cost her. Katelyn Bezdicek walked with two outs in the sixth and scored on a triple by Chloee Robinson.
“Camryn was able to keep them off balance,’’ said Pacers coach Chris Jensen. “She threw strikes out and her drop ball was working well. She let her defense do the work.”
Left fielder Andee Rader robbed Kaylen Woods of an extra base hit with a diving horizontal catch in the sixth. Kelln followed with a single but was stranded at first.
“That was a fine, diving catch,” Jensen said. “If the ball had gotten away from her, we might have had some problems, but Andee made sure it didn’t.”
Enid catcher Leah Martinez threw out Trinity Stevens trying to steal second in the second.
“That was big,” Jensen said. “It shut down their running game.”
Alva’s Avery McMurphy got to third in the third, but Patterson got Ruby Nichols to ground out to end the inning.
“It was a real good game,” Jensen said. “Kelln is a stud on the mound.”
The Pacers, 21-5 overall and 7-4 in district, will travel to District 6A-1 co-leader Edmond Memorial (7-2) for a 7 p.m. game Tuesday.
Bezdicek is scheduled to pitch.
The Enid-Woodward game, scheduled for Thursday, has been canceled.
Enid’s volleyball team will travel to Choctaw for a 6 p.m. match Tuesday.
