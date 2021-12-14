The EHS basketball teams will be on the road against Putnam City West on Tuesday for their final game before hosting the Enid Holiday Classic Thursday, Dec. 16-Saturday, Dec. 18.
It will be the Plainsmen’s third game playing against a team ranked in 6A this season. Previously they knocked off No. 12 Choctaw, 60-58, at home. Enid is coming off a sixth place finish at the Edmond Open, where they went 1-2 with a win over 3A No. 1 Millwood.
The Pacers are still looking for their first win after dropping a close game in the seventh place consolation game of the Joe Lawson Norman Invitational. The Putnam City West girls team is ranked No. 8 in 6A, with wins over 6A No. 4 Norman and 5A No. 4 Midwest City. Their lone loss came in the season opener against 4A No. 2 Classen SAS.
The Pacers will tip off first at 6 p.m., followed by the Plainsmen at 7:15.
