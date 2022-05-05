ENID, Okla. — Enid coach Wade Rogers has some high hopes for his team going into the Class 6A state girls tennis tournament, which begins at 9:15 a.m. Friday at the Oklahoma City Tennis Center.
Regional champion Alexa Garcia (18-5) and regional runnerup Haley Hibbets (18-5), last year’s state junior high singles champion, are projected as seeds at No. 1 and No. 2 singles.
Garcia avenged an earlier loss to Edmond North’s Alice Hsu in the regional finals. Hibbets has two 7-6, 7-6 losses to Edmond North’s Victoria Ricante-Cabas, last year’s state runnerup.
Krystal Archer and Taylor Stotts (12-14) will be at No. 1 doubles while Cheyenne Gill and Madison Nickels (12-8) are making a return trip at No. 2 doubles.
“I’m very optimistic that we can make a good showing there,’’ Rogers said. “All the girls have been playing well and I hope we can carry that momentum into state.’’
Rogers’ goal is for at least a top five finish and maybe top three “if we play well … we just have to see where it goes from there.’’
The first two rounds will be played Friday in the double elimination tournament. The semifinals and finals and second rounds of consolations and on will be played Saturday.
“It would be great if we got everybody to Saturday,’’ Rogers said.
Oklahoma Bible Academy will have two singles players in the 4A championships also at the Tennis Center. Competition will begin at 10:30 a.m.
Ashley Miller and Clara Caldwell won regional championships at the Oklahoma City Tennis Center Tuesday.
Caldwell was fourth at No. 2 last season while Miller teamed with Emmie Lichty to finish fifth at No. 1 doubles.
