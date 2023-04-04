BROKEN ARROW — Enid’s boys had a rough day at the Broken Arrow Tennis Tournament Tuesday.
All four Plainsmen divisions were 0-3 in taking eighth place across the board
AM Aritos was at No. 1 singles, Jonathan Arwakon at No. 2, Landon Collins and Carter Reinhardt were at No. 1 doubles and Coleman Clayton and Dominic Wacker were at No. 2.
“We’re seeing improvement,’’ said Enid coach Wade Rogers. “It’s a work in progress. We’re trying to get better little by little at every tournament.’’
The Plainsmen and Acers go to the Union Team Tournament Saturday.
