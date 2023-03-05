JENKS — Enid’s boys tennis team had a “learning experience” in opening the season at the Jenks Tournament Saturday.
Both doubles teams — Carter Reinhardt and Landon Collins, No. 1 and Kihoa Nguyen and Kyle Jackson, No. 2, were 13th. Coleman Clayton was 16th at No. 2 singles.
“We have to get used to the pace of play,” said Plainsmen coach Wade Rogers. “I thought we started playing better as the day went on. Carter is moving up from No. 2 to No. 1 doubles and the pace is a lot different.”
Enid will be off until after spring break at the Muskogee Tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.