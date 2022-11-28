Enid High basketball tips off Tuesday. When the Plainsmen take the floor at home against Midwest City, they will do so with a new head coach and a new vibe.
Enid Outlaws owner and former overseas pro Jonathan Reed will be at the helm after the Plainsmen went 6-17 in 2021-22.
“I think we are going to be looking fine,” Reed said. “It’s going to be interesting to see how we stack up against other 6A competition. We did fine in our scrimmages, but it never counts until you get all the pieces into place.”
One of those new pieces is Tre Davis.
“We aren’t looking too bad,” Davis said. “I think we’ve gotten a lot better since last year. We have new coaches, a new system and new players. I think we can do a lot better than they did last year.”
Davis is a transfer from El Reno, who is now settling into life at Enid.
“It’s becoming normal,” he said. “I’m getting into a flow and everything is feeling nice. I think we should do pretty good.”
For much of the offseason, the Plainsmen weren’t complete as Enid football made a run in the playoffs. The Plainsmen’s final scrimmage against OnPoint Academy last Tuesday was the second day the football players, including record-setting wide receiver Tykie Andrews, had been at practice.
“To be honest, that’s been one of the issues,” Reed said. “We have been trying to figure out lineups and who can fit. I think they are going to be great pieces once they get used to the flow of things.”
The Plainsmen have four games, plus two tournaments prior to the Christmas break. Both Reed and Davis have goals for the break, though.
“I want to stay positive and be over .500,” Reed said. “That’s my goal pretty much for the first half of the season.”
“I don’t want to lose more than three games before the break,” Davis said. “My personal goal is to get points on the board, but no more than three losses before the break.”
Reed has identified a few players he thinks will be leaders and contributors including Davis.
“We have Ayden Iverson, who has been a vocal leader,” Reed said. “A leader on the floor has been Tre Davis. He played amazing in the scrimmages on both ends of the floor, defensively and offensively.”
After the record Enid had last year, managing the team will be key to any success the Plainsmen will have this season.
“We have a whole different mindset,” Reed said. “They need to know last year was last year. We have no preconceived notions of what happened in the past. We are giving everybody a clean slate.”
Along with a mindset change, Reed is trying to change the culture around the program.
“We have to change the standards,” he said. “I want to implement my process — defense first and making sure our kids act the right way off the floor first.”
