ENID, Okla. — Erik Lewis won’t be lacking for motivation when he competes in the Class 6A track meet in the 100 meters and the 400-meter relay Saturday at Yukon.
Lewis failed to qualify for the finals in either event a year ago as a junior when he was 10th in the 100 qualifying with a 11.03, just missing the finals by .03 of a second.
He teamed with Luke Rauh, Tykie Andrews and Jiarie Martin to finish 10th in qualifying in the relay with a 43.18, .35 of a second from the finals.
“That hurt a little bit," said Lewis before a recent Plainsmen practice. “I think that has made me and everyone else more determined. I’m glad I’m getting another opportunity."
Lewis had won the regional at Ponca City with an 11.04 in the 100 while the relay was second with a 42.67.
“I’m really excited to get back again," Lewis said. “I’m ready to get going."
His goal is to reach the podium (top 8) in both events. Qualifying will be Friday with the finals on Saturday. Everyone reaching the finals in both events is assured of being on the podium because points are awarded from first to eighth.
“It’s going to help a little bit that I have been there before," Lewis said. “I was a little bit nervous last year. I know what to expect. It’s been a long wait."
He said running the relay first will help prepare him mentally and physically for the 100. Lewis is shooting to be in the 10.5 range after having personal records in his last two meets — 10.97 at Yukon last month and 10.77 in finishing third at regionals.
He said being in the 42s “would be nice for the relay."
Lewis is relaxed for state and is not tense about the start which can decide such a short race.
“I try not to think about it," he said. “I just try to remember my form … get my knees up … that usually works."
His confidence has been bolstered by being successful at Yukon before.
“I really like that track," Lewis said. “That’s where I first broke 11.0. I think that helps."
Former Plainsman Shawn Mills, another star sprinter, once said the sprints were full of trash talking. That’s not necessarily Lewis’ style or personality.
“It depends," he said. “I do talk a little trash in the relays just to throw them off a bit, but individually, I don’t."
He agrees with Enid coach Kareem Sears that the exchange of the batons will be the key to the relays. Lewis, Rauh and Andrews have had to adjust to a number of other competitors in the relay but have settled on freshman Juan Chavez.
“If they can get the sticks down, they can get to a second day," Sears said.
Lewis’ parents are both retired military and former college athletes. The apple hasn’t fallen far from the tree.
He feels he got his athleticism from both parents — the dad a former college football player and his mother a former basketball player.
The family has been in Enid for 14 years. Lewis — unlike some military families — has had a stable life without many moves. While discipline was stressed, it wasn’t gung-ho, either.
But Lewis was influenced heavily by that.
“I think I’ve been successful because of hard work," he said. “I’ve always had goals. I have found that hard work beats talent every time."
EHS coach Kareem Sears said hard work in the weight room, football field and track have made Lewis the athlete he is.
“I’m really happy for him," Sears said. “He is a real good kid."
The late Harvey Griffin had wanted his football players to run track because that’s where they would learn how to compete. That’s something Lewis is familiar with.
“I think I have been competitive all of my life," he said. “It’s a mindset more than anything else."
That mindset has served Lewis well as he has been able to be successful athletically and academically. He has signed a letter of intent to play football at the Air Force Academy and maybe run track.
“That means a lot to me," he said. “I was born in Colorado Springs (home of the AFA), so it’s like coming home. I have a lot of relatives in Colorado."
He is looking forward to the demands academically and athletically where the fourth class cadets (freshmen) have to often deal with 18-hour non-stop days.
“Academics and athletics go hand in hand," he said. “If you want to play sports, you have to be eligible and you need to keep up your studies."
Before he goes to Colorado Springs, he wants one lasting memory from track.
“Anything can happen at state," said Lewis with a smile.
