Coming off a pair of losses on homecoming, the Enid High School basketball teams will be looking to put a stop to their losing skids when they host the OKC Storm on Tuesday at the EHS gym starting at 6 p.m.
A four-game losing streak has cast a shadow on a positive start to the season for the Plainsmen (4-8). A little over a month ago, they sat at 4-4 overall with wins over Hoops For Christ, Millwood, 6A No. 17 Choctaw and Ponca City.
Now, coming off losses to Northwest Classen, Stillwater, Woodward and Putnam City North, the Plainsmen are looking to put their season back on track as they prepare for the closing stretch of the season.
On Friday against Putnam City North, seniors Cam Mathis and Taye Sullivan combined to score 40 of Enid’s 45 points. The Plainsmen will need their offense to be clicking against OKC Storm (25-11). The Storm are averaging 62.8 points per game and have picked up a win over 5A No. 4 Collinsville and 5A No. 8 Ardmore.
After Tuesday’s game, the Plainsmen will go on a stretch of road games before returning to Enid on Feb. 8 against Putnam City West at 7:15 p.m. Before that, they’ll have to battle through seven straight road contests including the John Noble Tournament in Moore.
The Plainsmen will be at the John Noble Tournament from Thursday through Satruday.
The Pacers (1-11) are coming off a 56-27 loss to Putnam City North on Friday. It was their third straight loss dating back to a 48-41 win over Northwest Classen on Dec. 16.
The loss came with some positives, though, for a young team that’s focused on growing for the future.
Sophomore Mary Isbell scored eight points and had a pair of triples in the second quarter as the Pacers went toe-to-toe with the 16th-ranked Lady Panthers to close out the half.
Enid’s offense went cold in the second half, scoring four points in the final two quarters and allowing a 13-point first half deficit to turn into a runaway win for the Lady Panthers.
