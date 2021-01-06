OKLAHOMA CITY — It was a rough opening night for Enid's boys and girls basketball teams Tuesday at Putnam City West.
The Plainsmen held a 39-32 lead at halftime of their game against the Patriots after staking themselves to a 26-19 first quarter lead. However, Putnam City rallied in the third quarter to tie the game 55-55 heading into the final stanza and outscored Enid 15-8 in the fourth to down Enid, 70-62.
The Plainsmen had three players in double digit scoring, led by C.J. Adams with 18 points. Cam Mathis and Taye Sullivan each had 16 points.
The Pacers fell behind by 15 points in the first quarter, trailing 23-8 and were unable to make up ground the rest of the way, falling 77-23. Enid's deficit grew to 35 points by halftime and trailed 71-18 entering the fourth period. Enid was led in scoring by Lanie Goins' 12 points, the only Pacers player in double figures. The Lady Patriots had three players in double digits.
The Pacers resume action Friday at Edmond Memorial, while the Plainsmen will play the first game in Enid's new gym by hosting Westmoore on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.