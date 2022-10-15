By Bruce Campbell
For the Enid News & Eagle
As expected, Enid’s cross country team was sent east in regional pairings announced Friday by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association.
The Pacers and Plainsmen will be going to Ponca City Oct. 22 where they will be paired with Bartlesville, Bixby, Tulsa Washington, Broken Arrow, Choctaw, Edmond North, Jenks, Midwest City, Muskogee, Owasso, Ponca City, Sand Springs, Stillwater, Union and Westmoore.
The top seven teams and the top seven individuals from non-qualifying teams (in all classes) will qualify for the state meet Oct. 29 at Edmond Santa Fe High School.
Both Enid teams may be in underdog roles.
The boys field has eight teams ranked in the OHSTrack.com state rankings — No. 1 Edmond North, No. 4 Owasso, No. 6 Broken Arrow, No. 7 Jenks, No. 8 Westmoore, No. 10 Choctaw, No. 14 Stillwater and No. 16 Union.
“We know it’s going to be a tough day,’’ said Plainsmen coach Justin DeClerck. “I just told the boys we need to focus on our game plan and our preparations and stay focused on what we need to do and not to worry about the others. If we do that, we will be fine.’’
The girls field has nine ranked teams — No. 2 Edmond North, No. 3 Owasso, No. 4 Jenks, No. 10 Union, No. 11 Bartlesville, No. 12 Choctaw, No. 13 Stillwater, No. 14 Broken Arrow and No. 15 Westmoore.
“We’re in the faster regional,’’ said Pacers coach Mark Johnson. “It would be easier to qualify if we were in the other regional, but these were the cards that we were dealt so all we can do is to run our absolute best. We feel good that we have ran there before. We just hope all the girls can have their PRs and do our best to qualify.’’
Oklahoma Bible Academy will be hosting a 2A regional where the Trojans will be paired with Beaver, Buffalo, Burlington, Calumet, Canton, Canute, Carney, Cashion, Cherokee, Cheyenne, Cimarron, Corn Bible, Covington-Douglas, Drummond, Fairview, Felt-Boise City, Morgan, Fort Supply, Garber, Geary, Hammon, Hooker, Hydro-Early, Kremlin-Hillsdale, Laverne, Medford, Mooreland, Morrison, Oilton, Okeene, Oklahoma Union, Pawhuska, Pioneer, Pond Creek-Hunter, Reydon, Ringwood, Ripley, Sharon-Mutual, South Coffeyville, Summit Christian, Taloga, Thomas, Timberlake, Tonkawa,Turpin, Waukomis and Bartlesville Wesleyan Christian.
Five girls teams are ranked in the OHSTrack.com top 10 — No. 1 Hooker, No. 4 Laverne, No. 8 Cherokee and No. 10 Buffalo. Boys teams ranked in the top 10 are No. 1 Hooker, No. 3 Boise City, No. 5 and defending state champion Timberlake, No. 9 Laverne and No. 10 OBA.
“It’s always good to host,’’ said OBA coach Daniel Cummins. “It’s not like having the home field advantage in football, but it’s nice to know you are in your home territory. It’s pretty solid competition.’’
Deer Creek-Lamont and Lomega were assigned to the regional at Checotah.
No. 1-ranked Chisholm’s boys and the No. 13 Lady Longhorns will be going to the 3A regional at OBA where they will be joined by Alva, Tulsa Central, Chandler, Crossings Christian, OKC Dove Science, Hennessey, Holland Hall, Jones, Little Axe, Luther, Millwood, St. Mary’s, Perry, Purcell and Washington.
Three other boys teams are ranked in the top 10 — No. 5 Holland Hall, No. 6 Jones and No. 9 Crossings Christian.
Three girls teams are ranked ahead of the Lady Longhorns — No. 5 Alva, No. 6 Hennessey and No.8 Washington.
“It’s pretty much what we expected,’’ said CHS coach Jim Coleman. “The pairings were about as fair as you can get.’’
Coleman said his team’s first goal will be to qualify (top seven). Chisholm has “a target on our back’’ after winning the Edmond pre-state meet last month.
“We will be running to qualify,’’ Coleman said. “It’s tough to run super 5Ks in back-to-back weeks. If we have all of our girls, we should be all right.’’
Kingfisher, ranked No. 7 in girls and No. 22 in boys, will be in the 4A regional at OBA where it will be joined by Anadarko, Bethany, Bridge Creek, Bristow, Byng, Chickasha, Cleveland, Clinton, Community Christian, Cushing, Dewey, Elk City, Mannford, OCS, Perkins-Tryon and Weatherford.
No. 4 Anadarko and No. 5 Byng are the highest ranked girls teams. No. 4 Bethany, No. 5 Byng and No. 10 Bridge Creek are the highest ranked boys teams.
The 2A girls will run off at 10 a.m., followed by the 2A boys at 10:45, the 3A girls at noon, the 3A boys at 12:45, the 4A girls at 2 and the 4A boys at 2:45.
