EDMOND, Okla. — Enid’s girls and boys cross country teams showed how far they are ahead of where they were a year ago at this time at the Deer Creek Edmond meet Saturday morning.
The girls, despite having the minimum five entries, were second to Deer Creek Edmond in the emerging girls class. All five finished in the top 30 to medal.
The boys, who were competing in the elite boys class, were eighth among the 6A teams overall with almost every runner showing significant improvement.
The girls were led by Eglan Gomez, who was sixth in the 5K race with a time of 22:12. She had a 28:38 at the same race a year ago.
“That’s phenomenal,” said Pacers coach Mark Johnson.
Three other runners had personal best times — Esmeralda Solis, 22:38; Gabi Hunter, 22:59; and Camry Carmichael, 23:55. She had a 26:37 a year ago at Deer Creek.
Sophia Faulk, despite being slowed by a knee injury, had a 23:13.
Jaden Severe (illness) and Cassidy Lebeda (soreness) missed the race.
“The girls did exactly what I asked them to do,” Johnson said. “I was hoping they would all be under 23 and we almost did that. Our goal this year is to make state as a team and we’re exactly where we need to be to make that happens at the end of the season. We’re not there yet, but we should be at the end of the year. I’m very pleased.”
Blake Jensen was the fastest among the EHS boys with a time of 17:35.54. That was a minute faster than he had a year ago there (18:40.45).
Landon Jung, second among EHS runners, saw his time improved from 21:10.69 to 17:59. Camryn Gantt’s time dropped from 20:32.40 to 18:24. Matthew Reames’ time dropped from 21:05.81 to 18:32. Zane Briix’s time dropped from 20:11.52 to 19:48. Hudson Plummer had a 20:19. He had a 20:09.66 last season.
Enid’s other two times were Carson Nault, 18:05, and Wyatt Hannick, 18:29.
The average time dropped from 20:07 to 18:06.
“The boys are realizing how much stronger and faster they are from last year,” said Plainsmen coach Justin DeClerck. “They put in a great amount of work. We need to be proud of what we have done, but we can’t be complacent. We need to continue to be motivated to get faster. We did exactly what I hoped we would do today. If we continue to progress, we can qualify for state.”
The teams will be back in action next Saturday for a night race at Mustang.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.