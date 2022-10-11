Enid’s girls and boys should be fresh Tuesday when they compete in the Oklahoma Big Seven Conference cross country championships at Choctaw High School.
The Pacers and Plainsmen haven’t competed since the boys finished 19th and the girls 22nd at the Oklahoma State Cowboy Jamboree on Sept. 24.
It will be both teams’ final meet before regionals on Oct. 22. Host and defending boys and girls champion Choctaw, Ponca City, Putnam City, Putnam City North, Putnam City West and Midwest City complete the field.
The JV girls will be at 4:45 p.m., followed by the varsity girls at 5:15, the JV boys at 5:45 and the varsity boys at 6:15 p.m.
“We have had some hard practices,” said Pacers coach Mark Johnson. “It should be getting easier and lighter as we get ready for the regionals.”
“We were able to have an easier week last week but still have the intensity level they needed,” said Plainsmen coach Justin DeClerck. “We went through some strenuous workouts. We ran a lot of hills. We put the focus back on fundamentals.”
The Plainsmen, coming off a good finish at OSU (19th in a field of 42), have set a goal of finishing in the top two. Choctaw is the highest ranked team at No. 10.
“I think what we did at OSU will give us an opportunity to do well at Choctaw,” DeClerck said “The boys are in agreement with me that we can compete. We’re going to give Choctaw the best possible run we can give them tomorrow.”
EHS will go with the same lineup it had at OSU — Blake Jensen, Camryn Gantt, Landon Jung, Wyatt Hannick, Zane Briix, Hudson Plummer and Matthew Reames.
Jensen (18:20.5) was under 19 minutes at OSU in finishing 94th individually.
The top 10 finishers will earn all-conference honors. The next five will be honorable mentions.
“I think we have a few that can potentially get up there,” DeClerck said. “We just have to go out there and have our best race that we have had all season. The boys have definitely put in the work and they will be prepared for it.”
Regional assignments will be announced Friday by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association, DeClerk said. The conference will have an influence on regionals, DeClerck said.
“We have been watching all the potential teams we could go up against in regionals,” he said. “We just want to do what it takes to be in the top 14 (top seven teams from each regional go to state Oct. 22). Choctaw will probably make it to state. We want to do our best to show we can compete with the best.”
The Pacers will go with a lineup of Sophia Faulk, Camry Carmichael, Gabi Hunter, Sarah Bonebreak, Abigail Poggenpohl, Brianna Clayton and Katie Hopkinson.
“I’m hoping to see PRs (personal records) from all the girls at this meet,” Johnson said. “There’s still a battle for our No. 7 spot for regionals. It’s going to be interesting to see how Katie and the JV girls push themselves to earn that spot. This will be the last meet for some of those JV girls. I hoping we leave it all out there.”
Johnson said the Pacers have exceeded their goals at all of their meets so far.
Faulk, Carmichael and Hunter are expected to contend for all-conference honors. He wants Faulk to go under 21:30 for the 5K course and for Carmichael and Hunter to get under 23 minutes.
“That’s a big, lofty goal for Gabi and Camry because that’s about 45 seconds faster than they have gone,” Johnson said. “I’ve been setting goals for them all year. They said there’s no way they could do that, but they have ended up doing so.”
Johnson said the Pacers are focusing on themselves first.
“If the girls do what they set out to do, we’ll do well against the competition,” he said. “This is a big potential confidence builder. If we do well, we know we can compete with others at regionals.”
