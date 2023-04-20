DEL CITY — Enid’s Mason Haley shot a two-over par 72 to take medalist honors at the Del City Invitational boys golf tournament at Trosper Park.
The Plainsmen were third as a team with a score of 307. Max Fossett had a 76, followed by Dawson Branstetter, 79; Bill Humphrey, 80; and Hudson Painter, 83.
It was Haley’s third tournament championship of the spring.
“It feels good,’’ he said. “Other than four putting on No. 10, it went real well.’’
Enid coach David Lee said Haley played “real well.’’ The team score, he added “wasn’t too bad.’’
“There still were a lot of three putts and our short game could have been better,’’ he said. “We still have some things we need to work on.’’
The Plainsmen will be back in action Monday for the 36-hole Ardmore Invitational at both Dornick Hills and Lakeview. Enid will host the regionals May 1 at Meadowlake.
The Pacers were 13th at the Putnam City North Invitational at Lincoln Park Wednesday with a team score of 406. Presley Blankenship had a season-low 87, followed by Stella Stanley, 102; Ava Owen, 106; Shayee McFarland 113; and Addyson Decker, 116.
Enid’s girls will go to their regionals next Monday at the Ponca City Country Club.
