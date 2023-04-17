STILLWATER — Enid’s boys had a rough day at the 36-hole Stillwater Invitational Monday at the Stillwater Country Club.
The Plainsmen, in their first 36-hole tournament, had 318s on both the morning and afternoon rounds.
Mason Haley shot a 72 and a 77 for a 149, followed by Dawson Branstetter 79-75—154, Max Fossett 83-83-166, Hudson Painter 84-87—171 and Bill Humphrey 91-83-174.
As individuals, Zach Mullen had a 92 and an 89 while Landon Jung had a 103 and an 86.
“It’s not a bad round, but I wished we would have shot 10 shots lower both rounds,’’ said Enid coach David Lee. “We had a stretch where somebody was out-of-bounds 13 of the 18 holes.’’
The Plainsmen will play another 36-hole tournament at Ardmore’s Dornick Hills next Monday before hosing regionals at Meadowlake on May 1. Lee said the Ardmore tournament should help EHS prepare even more for the 36-hole regional.
The Enid girls will go to the Putnam City North Tournament at Lincoln Park in Oklahoma City Wednesday. The boys will go to the Del City Invitational at Trosper Park Thursday.
