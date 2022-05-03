ENID, Okla. — Enid’s Hayden Johnson was a little blue immediately after shooting an 83 at the Class 6A Western Boys Golf Regional at Meadowlake Monday, May 2, 2022.
“I don’t know what went wrong," he said after going back to the practice tee.
Johnson’s spirits rose, though, after seeing the Plainsmen qualify for the state tournament as a team for the first time since 2018.
The Plainsmen were fifth — the top six teams qualify — with a 304, the lowest EHS has shot at a regional in coach David Lee’s 12-year tenure.
“It doesn’t matter now," Johnson said. “My teammates picked me up."
Max Fossett had the low score among the Plainsmen with a 73, followed by Mason Haley, 74; Dawson Branstetter, 75; and Demetrios Farr, 82.
“It feels pretty good," Fossett said. “It’s been a while. We have had a good year. We deserve it."
Lee had predicted that a score of 303 to 310 would be good enough to qualify. The cutoff was 306, making the achievement even sweeter.
“It was incredible," Lee said. “I can’t believe 306 was the cut line. I was a little nervous the last three or four holes. We made some bogeys, and I felt like some teams were creeping up. These kids have had a hell of a season. This was a reward for all of the hard work they put in."
The Plainsmen advance to the state tournament next Monday and Tuesday at the University of Oklahoma’s Jimmie Austin course in Norman.
Norman North, led by Josh Stuart’s eight-under-par 63, won the team competition with a 282, followed by Norman, 293; Edmond Memorial, 299; Edmond North, 299; Enid and Deer Creek Edmond.
“It’s so tough in 6A in any sport," Lee said. “The kids battled and kept their focus. I can’t wait to get down there (state) and have a fun three days (practice round on Sunday). I can’t say enough about these kids. I’m proud of every one of them."
Fossett had birdies on Nos. 4, 6 and 12. He overcame a double bogey six on No. 13.
“It wasn’t too bad," Fossett said. “I could have played better. I was hitting my irons pretty good, and I had a few good wedge shots, but I couldn’t putt. I didn’t make any putt over five feet."
Haley, who played in the state tournament in California last season, made the turn with a one-under 35 with birdies on Nos. 4 and 9. He was four over on the back with bogeys on Nos. 11, 12, 17 and 18.
“I didn’t get a lot of putts to drop," Haley said, “but it was a really good day. I’m excited to go to state."
Branstetter had birdies on Nos. 4 and 18, where he almost holed out for an eagle. He had a one-over 37 on the front and a three-over 38 on the back.
“It was alright," he said. “I made a lot of putts for pars, and I just missed a couple of birdie putts. It’s really exciting to make state."
Farr had a 40 on the front and a 42 on the back with no birdies. He four-putted the last hole.
“I just couldn’t find it today," he said, “but it feels good to make it as a team."
Johnson had a 41 on the front and a 42 on the back.
“I couldn’t putt at all," he said,
Stuart couldn’t miss a putt in beating out Mustang’s Cole Luber by four shots for medalist honors.
He made the turn with a seven-under-par 29 with an eagle on the par-five sixth and birdies Nos. 1, 2, 3, 4 and 7. He was able to overcome a double bogey six on No. 14 with birdies on Nos. 12, 13 and 16.
“I made a lot of putts," Stuart said. “I kind of got in a zone. This was the best round I’ve had in quite a while. To do it at regionals is pretty good. It gives me a lot of momentum for state."
The tournament was cut from 36 to 18 holes because of weather conditions.
