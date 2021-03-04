Enid’s boys and girls golfers will open the 2021 season at Ponca City Thursday.
The boys will be playing at the Lew Wentz course while the girls will be at the Ponca City Country Club.
The boys lineup will be Max Fossett, Dawson Branstetter, Hayden Johnson, Sam Blankenship, Demitrious Farr and Zack Mullen. The girls will go with Margo Miller, Baylee Wood, Reagan Masterson, Elisabeth Armstrong and Kara Runnels.
“We’re anxious to get started,” said Enid coach David Lee. “We only got in one tournament last year so we’re looking forward to seeing what we an shoot for a first score. Ponca City has two nice courses so I could be a challenge. We’ll see a lot of the East side teams from the Tulsa area.”
