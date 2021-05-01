Enid’s girls will be riding the momentum of a Oklahoma Big 8 championship when the Acers go to a 6A regional tournament Monday at Edmond North.
The Acers will be joined by Edmond North, Edmond Santa Fe, Jenks, Norman, Putnam City North, Putnam City West and U.S. Grant. The top four in each division will advance to the state tournament Friday and Saturday at the Oklahoma City Tennis Center.
EHS will go with a lineup of Alexa Garcia, No. 1 singles; Taylor Stotts, No. 2 singles; Hannah Brinley and Crystal Archer, No. 1 doubles and Cheyenne Gill and Madison Nickels, No. 2 doubles.
Garcia was a conference champion while both doubles teams were second. Stotts sat out as a precautionary for regionals.
“We got a tough regional, but we think we can qualify all four,’’ said Enid coach Wade Rogers. “Winning conference (Friday) was big. You want to be playing your best tennis at the end of the year and that’s what is happening now.’’
Garcia and Stotts have played well all season, Rogers said, and should have no troubles qualifying.
The doubles teams face a sterner test.
“Doubles are pretty stacked,’’ Rogers said. “Some teams put their best players in doubles instead of singles. It should be more difficult but they should qualify.’’
Chisholm will be going to a 4A regional at the Oklahoma City Tennis Center where the Lady Longhorns will be paired with St. Mary’s, Beaver, Chickasha, Classen SAS at Northeast, Crossings Christian, Douglass, Harrah, Kingfisher, Lawton Academy, ASTEC and Oklahoma Christian School.
Oklahoma Bible Academy will be at a 4A regional at Holland Hall where the Lady Trojans will be paired with Bristol, Cleveland, Holland Hall, Henryetta, Oilton, Perry, Pawhuska, Quinton, Riverfield Country Day School, Okmulgee and Summit Christian School.
