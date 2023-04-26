Enid’s girls will try to defend their championship Thursday at the Oklahoma Big 7 Conference tennis tournament at Putnam City North.
The Pacers will go with a lineup of Haley Hibbets, No. 1 singles; Alexa Garcia, No. 2 singles; Madison Nickels and Caitlyn Stotts, No. 1 doubles; and Sage Hafner and Kenzi Stotts, No. 2 doubles.
Hibbets and Garcia are switching roles from last year when they took the No. 1 and No. 2 singles titles.
EHS coach Wade Rogers expects both will be seeded No. 1. He said the doubles teams should be seeded in the top three. It’s the final tuneup before Monday’s regionals at Mustang.
The boys will go with a lineup of Dominic Wacker, No. 1 singles; Jonathan Arwakon, No. 2 singles; Landon Collins and Carter Reinhardt, No. 1 doubles; and AM Aritos and Coleman Clayton, No. 2 doubles.
“We’re experimenting some with the lineup,’’ Rogers said. “We’ll see how it works out. Our first goal is to keep improving.’’
