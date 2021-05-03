EDMOND — Enid’s girls qualified half of their team for the upcoming Class 6A state tennis tournament at a regional Monday at Edmond North High School.
Alexa Garcia was third at No. 1 sigles while the No. 2 doubles team of Cheyenne Gill and Madison Nickels were fourth. The top four finisheds in each division qualified for state, which will be Friday and Satruday at the Oklahoma City Tennis Center.
EHS just missed out in the other two divisions. Taylor Stotts, No. 2 singles and the No. 1 doubles team of Hannah Brinley and Crystal Archer were both fifth.
Garcia, a sophomore, defeated Riley Day of Edmond Santa Fe, 6-1, 6-1 in the third-place match to raise her record to 21-12 for the season.
“She played really well,’’ said Enid coach Wade Rogers. “She is playing her best tennis right now, which is what you want to be doing going into the state tournament.’’
Gill and Nickels defeated a Putmam City North team, 7-5, 6-1 in the consolation semifinals to punch their ticket to state. They will take a 5-7 record into the championships.
“They got some games off some tough opponents today,’’ Rogers said. “They played really well.’’
Gill is a junior while Nickels is a sophomore. Gill qualified for state at No. 2 singles as a freshman.
There was not a state tournament last year because of COVID-19 restrictions.
“Everybody has been showing improvement,’’ Rogers said. “I was glad we were able to qualify two for state. Hopefully, we can score some points.’’
