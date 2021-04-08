The Pacers will be heading to Oklahoma City on Thursday to play at Trosper Golf Course.
The team is coming off a season-low team score of 423 that earned them fifth place at their tournament in Guthrie on March 25. Bailey Wood, Elizabeth Armstrong and Regan Masterson each had their lowest scores of the season at Cimarron National Golf Club's Aqua Canyon Course.
"We've definitely improved since the start of the season," Enid head coach David Lee said. "We're just working on the totality of our game, getting off the tee box, iron shots and working hard on chipping and putting, we've been working on every aspect of it."
Although the team is ready for it to be cold when they tee off, Lee expects the weather to warm up as the day goes on. The team should be familiar with the course, considering they've played their several times over the last couple years.
"It's a very playable course." Lee said.
Lee said he's been happy with the progress his team has made as they near the midway point of the season. They will play one more tournament on April 14 at Lincoln Park's East Course before getting ready for the conference and regional tournaments on April 15 and 27.
"They've spent a lot of time working on different areas of the game," Lee said. "Hopefully tomorrow we can see the benefits from all that hard work."
