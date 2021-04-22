EDMOND — Enid’s girls were unable to play their final matches at the Edmond North tennis tournament Thursday.
The tournament was able to complete three of the four rounds before it was called off because of rain.
Alexa Garcia went 2-1 and was playing for third. Crystal Archer was 1-2 and was playing for 13th at No. 2 singles.
Cheyenne Gill and Madisonl Nickels were 1-2 at No. 2 doubles and were playing for seventh.
“We did all right,’’ said EHS coach Wade Rogers.
The EHS netters will go to the Union Tournament Monday and Tuesday.
