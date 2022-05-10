Enid’s No. 1 doubles team of Mason Feightner and Cooper Reinhardt qualified for the Class 6A state boys tennis tournament for the second straight year by finishing third at the regional at Union High School Tuesday.
A Union team defaulted to the Plainsmen seniors after they had split sets with EHS falling in the first, 6-2, but winning the second, 6-4.
“I’m very happy and proud for them,’’ said Enid coach Wade Rogers. “I’m anxious to see how they can do at state. Hopefully, they can get in the top eight.’’
The state tournament will start Friday at the Oklahoma City Tennis Center. Feightner and Reinhardt were 0-2 last season, being eliminated after the first day.
Feightner and Reinhardt were extended in the consolation semifinals to make the consolation finals and an automatic state berth. They beat a Tulsa Washington team, 6-7, 7-5, 7-5.
“Booker T. Washington came ready to play,’’ Rogers said. “They hung with us until the end. Mason and Cooper played pretty well.’’
The senior duo were Enid’s lone qualifiers.
Jacob Handing and Carter Reinhardt were fifth at No. 2 doubles. They beat a Ponca City team, 6-0, 6-0 for fifth after losing to a Tulsa Washington team, 6-2, 6-2 in the consolation semifinals.
A.M. Aritos and Landon Collins were both seventh at No. 1 and No. 2 singles.
“The kids played hard,’’ Rogers said. “They are young and they are still learning. This was a good experience for them to be ready for next year.’’
Oklahoma Bible Academy’s boys failed to qualify anyone at a 4A regional at Tulsa’s Holland Hall.
Joseph Jax was ninth at No. 1 singles. Holden Caldwell was fifth at No. 2 singles. Both doubles teams — Caleb Mendoza and Gavin Baldwin, No. 1 and Anthony Ninh and Luke Lohman, No. 2, were seventh.
“The kids played really hard,’’ said OBA coach Daniel Cumings. “It was really hot and that made it pretty tough.’’
Chisholm’s boys failed to qualify anyone at the 4A regional at the Oklahoma City Tennis Center hosted by Western Heights.
“We didn’t do so well,’’ said Longhorns coach Jacob Bullis. “It was a rough day.’’
Feightner and Reinhardt will look to improve on their winless record in the state tournament last season.
