PONCA CITY — Freshman Sophia Faulk became the first Pacer to qualify for the state cross country meet since 2018 at the Eastern Regional Saturday.
The Pacers finished 12th, but Faulk’s 34th individual finish (in top seven of runners from non-qualifying teams) was good enough for her to get her ticket to the state championships next Saturday at Edmond Santa Fe High School.
Lizzy Ostermaier and Karen Holland were the last EHS girls to qualify as individuals in 2018.
“It’s pretty awesome,” said Enid coach Mark Johnson. “She ran really well and came out and competed. I’m super excited that she will have another week of practice.’’
Faulk was followed in the Enid delegation by Gabi Hunter, 58th, 23:43.69; Camryn Carmichael, 73rd, 24:45.57; Sarah Bonebrake, 76th, 25:21.21; Esmeralda Solis, 78th, 25:40.20; Brianna Clayton, 80th, 26:02.82; and Katie Hopkinson, 27:28.15.
“I was really proud of the girls,” Johnson said. “Even though we didn’t place really well, our times were around what I wanted them to be. We’re making the progress that we will need to make to eventually qualify as individuals and a team.”
Bonebrake and Clayton are the team’s only seniors.
The boys also failed to qualify as a team, taking 10th. Enid did not have an individual qualifier either.
Blake Jensen was Enid’s highest finisher, taking 38th in 18:11.59. He was followed by Landon Jung, 43rd, 18:22.51; Camryn Gantt, 56th, 19:01.35; Zane Briix, 73rd, 19:54.21; Matthew Reames, 76th, 20:04.20; Wyatt Hannick, 80th, 20:16.81; and Hudson Plummer, 81st, 20:25.09.
Jensen was one place off from making it as an individual.
“The boys fought real hard,” said Enid coach Justin DeClerck. “For a long time we were running neck and neck with Stillwater (which finished sixth), but they were able to separate from us the third mile. The boys ran a good tactical meet. I couldn’t have asked for a better race today.”
DeClerck said he blamed himself for the team not qualifying. He will return his entire team next year. He said all of them will be running track this spring, which should build them up for cross country.
“I want them to be proud of what they did this year,” he said, “but I don’t want them to settle. I want them to keep pushing.”
