Enid’s basketball teams will be in for a challenge Tuesday when the Pacers and Plainsmen visit traditional 6A power Putnam City West. The girls tip off at 6 while the boys tip off at 7:30.
Both teams had trouble with PC West last season with the girls falling, 84-20 and 65-32 and the boys losing, 73-56 and 89-49.
The PC West boys, who reached the state quarterfinals last season, are 3-1, having lost to Mount Pleasant, Texas, 78-45 on Dec. 3. They have wins over Madison, Texas, 82-41; North Crowley, Texas, 65-55; and Ponca City, 87-56 (who EHS beat 68-54).
“We’re looking forward to the challenge,” said EHS coach Jonathan Reed. “They like to run up and down the court and pressure you and get after you to cause turnovers.”
The Plainsmen, 3-3 after going 1-2 at the Edmond Open, will be “fine as long as we don’t beat ourselves … we tend to beat ourselves more than the other team beating us because of unforced turnovers.”
Enid, Reed said, did well in spots at the Edmond Open in losing to Lubbock Trinity Christian and Union and beating Carl Albert JV. Tre Davis scored 44 points over the tournament, followed by James Pugh with 35 and Ayden Iverson with 29.
“We’re not putting together a full game,” Reed said. “We tend to have a quarter where we fall apart … that comes with a lack of experience.”
Reed said his team, though, does play up to its competition.
“Hopefully, we’ll be up for a dogfight,” he said.
Reed has been able to use up to a nine-man rotation as he tries to find the right combination. Zyire Allen, who was slowed by injuries in the Edmond Open, will be playing more Tuesday.
“We need him to play a lot to match up with them athletically,” Reed said.
The Pacers, 1-2, have been off since a 69-28 loss to Choctaw on Dec. 6. Putnam City West, 3-1, has victories over Lubbock Monterey, 61-57; Shabach (Md.) Christian Academy, 67-56; and Ponca City, 52-44 (who EHS beat 43-40). Duncanville, Texas, beat the Lady Patriots, 70-63 on Dec. 3.
“We feel like we come out and play like we did against Ponca City and play with poise and be aggressive, we can have the outcome that we expect,” said Pacers coach William Milton.
The Lady Patriots, Milton said, are “long and aggressive.” They have been effective forcing turnovers, so the Pacers will need to be able to take care of the ball, he said.
The doubleheader will be a warmup for Enid’s own invitational tournament, which will tip off Thursday at the EHS Competition Gym.
