Enid News & Eagle
NORMAN — Enid’s wrestlers claimed three individual titles to cap an upbeat day at the Norman Invitational Saturday.
Steven Brooks (144) and Carlos Alvarado (215) claimed championships for the Plainsmen, who were third overall with 141.5 points to runnerup Harrah’s 143. Cascia Hall won with 185.5.
Shae Salinas was voted the outstanding girls wrestler after she took her second Norman title by pinning her way through the 110-pound championship. The three-member Pacers team was sixth.
The Plainsmen had one second — Hector Perez, 113; three thirds — Fred Latdrik, 106; Holden Beliele, 157; and Seth Melvin, 285; one fourth — Maddox Hayes, 190; two fifths — Andrew Starzman, 138; and Blake Fuksa, 165; and one seventh — Dane Fish, 150.
Kadence Fuksa was third in the girls’ 100-pound division while Rhyan Rader was fourth at 120.
“We really had a good day, especially considering that we left four guys at home (120-pounder Peyton Zweifel, 126-pounder Vinny Vandiver, 132-pounder Zach Fortner and 157-pounder Leslie Fortner),” said Enid coach Trent Holland. “I’m proud of everyone.”
Salinas had five falls, all in the first period. Her longest match was over Olivia Miller of Harrah, who she flattened in 1:16. She is now 8-1 overall.
“We’re excited and pumped about her,’’ Holland said. “It’s great that she got the OW (outstanding wrestler). It’s good when the other coaches are recognizing what you are doing.”
Brooks won his first-ever varsity championship with a 12-2 major decision over Elijah Dickinson of Southmoore. He pinned all four opponents in his pool, all coming in the first period. He raised his record to 8-5.
Alvarado added to his Mid-America Nationals title last week by pinning Colton Bufford of Edmond Santa Fe in 3:20. He pinned all three of his opponents in pool action to help raise his record to 12-0.
“Carlos had a good day,” Holland said. “He stayed focused and was working on the stuff that we have been working on in the room.”
Perez reached the finals with three pins and a decision. He was pinned by Treshawn Tecson of Cascia Hall in 4:16 in the finals. His record is now 8-6.
The Plainsmen as a team had 24 falls for the day. The Pacers had six.
Beliele pinned Cascia Hall’s Max Weller in 102 for third at 157. He had three falls on the day. Melvin, who had two falls on the day, decisioned Jacob Clay of Southmoore, 3-2 in his third-place match.
Latdrik had two falls in finishing third in a round robin at 106.
The Plainsmen will be off until Jan. 5 when they travel to Sapulpa for a dual.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.