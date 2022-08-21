For the Enid News & Eagle
Enid’s Sophia Faulk’s 11th-place overall finish in the Girls’ Emerging School Division was the highlight of the Pacers’ and Plainsmen’s day at the Deer Creek Edmond Invitational cross country race Saturday.
Faulk, running a 5K for the first time ever, had a time of 22:51.56, which EHS coach Mark Johnson said was the fastest time for an EHS female runner the last three or four years.
Enid tied for seventh with 207 points.
Other Pacer times and overall places were Sarah Bonebreak, 36th, 24:48.87; Gabby Hunter, 57th, 26:08.94; Camry Carmichael, 63rd, 26:39.69; Esmerzelda Solis, 65th, 26:55.28; Abigail Poggenpohl, 67th, 27:11.53; Brianna Clayton, 72nd, 27:48.20; Katy Hopkinson, 84th, 30:35.26.
“I was real pleased with all of the girls,’’ said EHS coach Mark Johnson. “Sophia ran a great race. Gabby Hunter set a new PR. Esmerzelda may have placed in the top 30 if she didn’t roll her ankle around halfway through.’’
The average times “were a little faster than at last year’s race,’’ Johnson said.
“All the girls competed well,’’ he said.
The boys were 12th in the elite race which was a step up for the emerging schools, said EHS coach Justin DeClerck. He said he put the Plainsmen in the higher group to prepare them for the level of competition they would see at regionals.
“Our goal is to get to state,’’ he said. “We want them to know how it works and how competitive you have to be against that kind of level of competition.’’
Blake Jensen was 65th overall with a time of 18:40.45 over the 5K course. He was followed by Hudson Plummer, 87th, 20:09.66; Zane Briix, 88th, 20:11.52; Camryn Gantt, 90th, 20:32.40; Matthew Reames, 93rd, 21:05.81; Lucas Martinez, 94th, 21:06.22; Cooper McKee, 95th, 21:07.14; and Landon Jung, 96th, 21:10.69.
DeClerck said the race was a learning experience since EHS spent the preseason preparing for the two-mile Enid Invitational last week.
“We had a really good showing,’’ he said. “You look at the times from last week’s Deer Creek meet and you’ll see our times are about three minutes ahead of where they were last year. For our top five to all come under 21:15 was very encouraging. It’s exciting to see the progress they are making.’’
The Plainsmen are still missing Carson Nault, who has been battling shin splints. He has continued to workout with the team and is expected to give EHS a big boost when he returns.
“To do this without Carson builds confidence,’’ DeClerck said. “They are stepping up and taking care of their jobs. I know when he returns the boys will rally around him.’’
