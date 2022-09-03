For the Enid News & Eagle
MIDWEST CITY — Sophia Faulk’s 35th place finish helped the Enid girls cross country team finish 16th in a 25-team field at the Carl Albert Invitational Friday.
Faulk had a time of 22:42 over the 5K course which coach Mark Johnson said was “the most difficult course we have faced this year.’’
She was followed by Gabi Hunter, 95th, 26:00; Camry Carmichael, 97th, 26:03, personal record; Sarah Bonebreak, 102nd, 26:20; Brionna Clayton, 110th, 26:44, best time of year; and Loren Simpson, 114th, 27:11.
“Our average time was a minute-and-a-half faster than our best race last year,’’ Johnson said. “I was really pleased how we battled. We’re seeing progress in trying to make our overall goals.’’
The boys were 17th in a 27-team field.
Blake Jensen was Enid’s highest finisher taking 46th in 19:06.36. He was followed by Camryn Gantt, 83rd, 19:55.34; Landon Jung, 86th, 19:56.91; Zane Briix, 115th, 20:27.69; Matthew Reames, 126th, 20:46.53; Hudson Plummer, 129th, 20:52.33; and Wyatt Hannick, 142nd, 21:25.85.
