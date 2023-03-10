MOORE — Enid’s track teams had two gold medals Friday at the Moore Invitational.

Taylor Woods picked up her second straight win in the girls high jump with a 5-2 while the boys 400 relay of Blake Fuksa, Luke Rauh, Tykie Andrews and Erik Lewis won with a time of 43.47.

Other boys medalists were Lewis, third, 100, 11.04; Andrews, fifth, long jump, 20-4; Blake Jensen, sixth, 3,200, 10:22.90; and the 3,200 relay of Jensen, Camryn Gantt, Lucas Martinez and Carson Nault, 8:48.55. The Plainsmen were eighth overall with 31 points.

Other girls medalists were Mary Isbell, fifth, shot put, 33-8; Gabrielle Hunter, fifth, high jump, 4-8; and the 3,200 relay of Sarah Bonebreak, Sophia Faulk, Esmeralda Solis and Eglan Gomez, fifth, 11:30.52. The girls were ninth overall with 17.5 points.

“I was real pleased with the 400 relay,’’ said Plainsmen coach Kareem Sears. “We really had good sticks.’’

