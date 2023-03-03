For the Enid News & Eagle
OWASSO — Seth Carlson and Karter Simon combined for a five-inning no-hitter as Enid started the 2023 baseball season by run ruling Tulsa Edison, 9-0 at the Owasso Festival.
Carlson and Simon combined for 11 strikeouts.
“They were both really good,’’ said Enid coach Brad Gore. “They both kept the ball down and had good velocity. I was really proud of them.
The Plainsmen had 11 hits as a team. Jake Kennedy had a double, single and three RBI. Whateley Chaloupek had a double and two RBI.
A scheduled game with Owasso was canceled.
The Plainsmen will face Salina at 11 a.m. Saturday
“We are just thankful to get to play,’’ Gore said. “The weather was really nice.’’
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.