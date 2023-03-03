For the Enid News & Eagle

OWASSO — Seth Carlson and Karter Simon combined for a five-inning no-hitter as Enid started the 2023 baseball season by run ruling Tulsa Edison, 9-0 at the Owasso Festival.

Carlson and Simon combined for 11 strikeouts.

“They were both really good,’’ said Enid coach Brad Gore. “They both kept the ball down and had good velocity. I was really proud of them.

The Plainsmen had 11 hits as a team. Jake Kennedy had a double, single and three RBI. Whateley Chaloupek had a double and two RBI.

A scheduled game with Owasso was canceled.

The Plainsmen will face Salina at 11 a.m. Saturday

“We are just thankful to get to play,’’ Gore said. “The weather was really nice.’’

