EDMOND — Weston Stewart had three first place finishes to help the Enid boys to the championship of the Putnam City Invitational swim meet at the Mitch Park YMCA Tuesday.
The Plainsmen had 275 points to top Deer Creek Edmond, which had 234.
The Pacers — despite being without key performers KaDynce Brochu and Gabby Mendoza-Lara — were second to Deer Creek in the girls (319-260). Sixteen teams competed.
Stewart won the boys’ 200 free (1:52.78) and 500 free (5:09.74) and teamed with Cody Higbee, Luke Rogers and Carson Nault to capture the 200 free relay in 1:36.31. Stewart, Nault, Kal-El Hooper and Taylor Hooper were third in the boys 400 relay in 3:38.14.
Shyann Kissinger was a double winner in the girls taking the 200 free in 2:04.66 and teaming with Laylah Nguyen, Loren Simpson and Lyla Brown to take the 400 free relay in 4:17.20.
Kissinger was second in the 100 butterfly in 1:06.11 and teamed with Brown, Stewart and Britzy Salcedo DelaTorre to finish third in the 200 free relay in 1:56.22.
Brown was second in the 100 breast (1:18.82). Simpson, Brionna Clayton, Stewart and Nguyen were third in the 200 medley relay in 2:12.93.
“I am very pleased,’’ said Enid coach Samuel Stewart. “Our times were faster than I expected. It’s always good to win. I think if the girls had our full lineup, we would have won. The hard training we have had the last two weeks paid off.’’
Coach Stewart singled out Madelyn Neely, who cut almost five seconds off of her personal best time in the 100 back (1:34.48 to 1:29.63) and Thomas Kissinger, who went from 2:24.27 to 2:16.03 in the 200 free.
The Pacers and Plainsmen will return to the Mitch Park YMCA Jan. 20 for the Oklahoma Big Eight Conference meet.
