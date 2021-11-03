BARTLESVILLE — The EHS boys swim team accomplished a first when it traveled to the Phillips 66 Splash Club for a dual meet against Bartlesville and Muskogee.
Enid hasn’t defeated Bartlesville in at least the last seven years, according to EHS head coach Lyndsay Watts. On Tuesday, the boys team knocked off both, defeating Muskogee 142.00-6.00 while defeating hosting Bartlesville 108.00-58.00.
Plainsman Kade Couchman set a team record in the 50-yard freestyle with a first-place finish and a time of 21.74. Couchman also competed in the 200-yard medley relay, winning first with a time of 1:46.49. They also won the 200-yard freestyle relay with a team that included Couchman, Dane Griffin, Jaziel Estrada and Luke Denney.
The Pacers defeated Muskogee 86.00-40.00, but lost to Bartlesville 111.00-50.00. The Pacers had a number of top finishers as well, including Shyann Kissinger, who finished first in the 500-yard freestyle, as well the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:19.00.
Kissinger joined Gabby Mendoza-Lara, Kadynce Brochu and Elsa Stewart in winning in the 200-yard medley relay. The same team also took home first place in the 200-yard freestyle relay.
The EHS swim team will be back in action on Saturday, Nov. 6 for the Harrah Invitational at Harrah High School.
