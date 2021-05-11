Enid News & Eagle
BIXBY — Enid’s boys qualified their entire lineup for the Class 6A state tennis tournament Monday at a regional at Bixby.
Bryce Baker was second at No. 1 doubles. Kaden Heitfeld, No. 2 singles and Jacob Handing and Parks Phillips, No. 2 doubles were third while Mason Feightner and Cooper Reinhardt were fourth at No. 1 doubles.
Baker lost in the finals to Bret Keeling of Jenks but lived up to his No. 2 seed.
Heitfeld beat Bixby’s Preston Sites, 2-6, 6-2, 6-0 in his third-place match. He had been the No. 3 seed.
Handing and Phillips, the No. 3 seed, beat a Bixby team, 6-2, 6-4 for third.
Feightner and Phillips had been the No. 3 seed. The top four in each division qualified for the state tournament Friday and Saturday at the Oklahoma City Tennis Center.
“They all played well and qualfiied so I’m obviously happy about that,’’ said Plainsmen coach Wade Rogers. “It was a tough regional, but we did about what I thought they would.’’
Baker and Heitfeld, both seniors, had qualified for state as sophomores two years ago before COVID-19 shut down last year’s state tournament. Feightner’s father, Mark, was a three-time state qualifier and was the state runnerup at No. 2 singles his senior year.
The younger Feightner and Reinhardt are both juniors. Handing is a junior while Phillips is a senior.
6A singles action will start at 8 a.m. Friday with doubles starting at 9:15 a.m.
At Cascia Hall, Oklahoma Bible Academy qualified two divisions for the 4A state tournament.
Senior Ryan Petka was third at No. 1 singles while senior Jackson Morgan and sophomore Holden Caldwell were fourth at No. 2 doubles.
Matt Carpenter, No. 2 singles and the No. 2 doubles team of Qui Niah and Kaydon Delaplane did not place.
Petka and Morgan had qualified for state as sophomores two years ago before COVID-19 wiped out the 2020 state tournament. Caldwell is making his first appearance.
“This is what you what to see happen,’’ said OBA coach Daniel Cummings. “We’re very happy about it. They both played great and came through some adverse circumstances.’’
