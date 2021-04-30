The Plainsmen got another chance to see the course they’ll be playing in the regional tournament — Lake Hefner — and shot 322 and 320 on Thursday in a 36-hole event hosted by Guthrie.
Enid had played 36 at Lake Hefner before, shooting 335-332. Freshman Dawson Branstetter turned in the lowest round of the day for the Plainsmen with a 77 on the South Course after posting an 87 on the north side, his highest of the season.
Hayden Johnson turned in the lowest overall score with an 83-79, followed by Max Fossett (81-82), Demitrios Farr (82-85) and Sam Blankenship (86-82). Both rounds for Blankenship were his lowest of the season.
“I thought Demitrios had a good day,” Lee said. “He had two rounds where he played pretty clean and wasn’t in a lot of trouble. He had two solid rounds.”
Plainsmen head coach David Lee said he was happy with the way the bottom of his lineup played, but said that as a whole, the team left a lot of shots out on the course.
“320 was a good score," Lee said. "The bottom of the lineup was playing better and I’ve still got a lot of confidence in those top three guys compared to the fall season so I think they’ll bounce back and we’ll be fine on Monday.”
Lee said he didn’t think that there was anything about the course that made chipping and putting difficult on the team on Thursday, and that they simply didn’t do a good enough job adjusting to the slower green speeds they were seeing.
The course had recently gotten some rain and the greens were in the process of being aerated.
“We just weren’t aggressive enough,” Lee said. “It seemed like most the time our putts were short and then our chips were short. They were just slower and throughout the day we just didn’t adjust enough.”
Teams played both the North and South courses on Thursday, but all 36 holes of the regional tournament on Monday will be held on the North Course.
