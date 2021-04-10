MUSTANG — Strong relief pitching by Maddux Mayberry and Blake Priest lifted Enid past Mustang, 7-4 in a non-district baseball game Friday night.
The win put the Plainsmen (12-11) over the .500 mark for the first time this season. EHS will host arch-rival Ponca City at 11 a.m. Saturday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark. The Plainsmen have won nine of their last 10 games.
“It feels pretty good,’’ said EHS coach Brad Gore. “We have come a long ways, we still have things we can do better, but we played pretty well tonight.’’
Mayberry did not allow a hit after coming in with no outs and two on base in the top of the fourth. He struck out four and walked three. The Broncos scored an unearned run in the sixth on the strength of a walk, error, a defensive indifference and a ground out.
Priest, the staff ace, struck out the side after coming in the top of the seventh. Starter Dallas Goodpasture went three innings giving up seven hits, three runs, all earned and two walks while striking out five.
“I thought all three of them threw well,’’ Gore said. “Dallas battled through some adversity. His pitch count was up so we took him out. Maddux did a great job and Blake was dominating and shut down the door.’’
Kade Goeke was three for four for the Plainsmen with a run scored and two RBI — an RBI single in the fourth plating for Jake Kennedy, who had singled and had an RBI double in the seventh to score Aydan Voitik.
Kennedy had led off the seventh by reaching on an error and scored after two more Mustang errors. Voitik had reached on an error as well.
Garrett Stull was one-for-three with a two-RBI double in the fourth that scored Seth Carlson, who had singled and Goeke. The three runs gave the Plainsmen a 4-2 lead that they would not relinquish.
Carlson, who reached base three times, scored Enid’s first run in the third when he walked, went to second on a Goeke sacrifice and scored on a two-out single by Jake McCool.
Mayberry helped his own cause in the fifth with a single that scored McGage Hartling, who had singled and went to second on a wild pitch.
The Broncos scored single runs in the first, third and fourth.
“We got some big hits,’’ Gore said. “We played in tough conditions, but our guys were able to get on base and make things happen.’’
The Plainsmen will have a quick turnaround when they face Ponca City on Saturday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark at 11 a.m.
