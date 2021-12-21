Enid News & Eagle
The Enid Plainsmen will be looking to end their fall semester on a high note, when they take on 4A Woodward on Tuesday at Woodward High School.
Enid (4-5) is coming off back-to-back losses against Northwest Classen and Stillwater in the Enid Holiday Classic, where the team took fourth place with a 1-2 record. A win would bring Enid back to .500 before entering a 16-day lay-off before the team takes the court again after winter break.
Woodward had a promising start to its season with a 52-47 win over 4A No. 14 Blanchard, but followed that up with back-to-back losses to 5A Guthrie and Dodge City.
The Plainsmen have been led in scoring by senior guards Cam Mathis (14.5 points per game) and Taye Sullivan (12.3 points per game). No other Enid player is averaging in the double-digits in scoring. Ayden Iverson has shown the ability to give the Plainsmen a boost on offense, scoring in double figures four times, including in each of the first three games.
Mathis, though, has been the hot hand the Plainsmen have relied on the most to get the offense rolling.
His season-high of 37 points came in a 63-53 win over 3A No. 1 Millwood in the Edmond Open. Mathis’ full offensive arsenal was on display, scoring from beyond the 3-point line and by forcing contact at the rim. An exceptional ball handler at 6-4, 180 pounds, the senior guard has often drawn the attention of opposing defenders, which gives Enid’s other shooters open looks. Sullivan added 14 points in the win over Millwood.
Mathis has scored at least 13 points in every Enid win this season.
Senior forward Xavier Altidor has been a valuable utility player for Enid this season. At 6-3, 175 pounds, and with an impressive wingspan and leaping ability, Altidor is able to win rebounds against taller opponents through a combination of athleticism and sheer determination.
At the Enid Holiday Classic, Altidor led the team in scoring in the Plainsmen’s 56-40 win over Hoops For Christ. He was later named an all-tournament selection, averaging 8.6 points per game through three games.
Hobbled Pacers looking to finish strong
The opening nine-game stretch has been grinding for a young Pacers team that’s comprised almost entirely of underclassmen.
In addition to the four games the Pacers played last week, many players also played in the JV game on Tuesday, meaning many played five games over five days. On Tuesday, Dec. 21, Enid will travel to Woodward for its final game before beginning winter break.
The Pacers are not scheduled to play again until Jan. 14, in a home game against Putnam City North.
The nearly month-long break should give Enid ample time to rest after playing its first 10 games in 22 days. The Pacers have also been without sophomore point guard Jasia Malolo, whose early-season injury had a big impact on the team.
Recently, Enid has begun to have players step up and prove they can be contributors in her absence. At the Enid Holiday Classic, the Pacers were led in scoring by guard Kiara Morris, who was the team’s lone double-digit scorer with 11.6 points per game.
Morris played a key role in helping the Pacers get their first win of the season against Northwest Classen, with a 17-point performance.
Morris was also Enid’s leading scorer in the third-place game against Stillwater on Saturday with 13 points.
Meanwhile, sophomore forward Kiara Criss might not have had the same scoring numbers as her teammates, but has more than made up for it by hustling for rebounds and loose balls. Criss was named to the all-tournament team after scoring 6.3 points per game.
