OKLAHOMA CITY — Enid’s Carlos Alvarado went 1-1 on the first day of the Class 6A state wrestling tournament at State Fair Arena.
Alvarado opened the tournament with a 6-2 win over Western Regional runner-up Carsten Mower of Edmond Memorial. He was pinned by Jersey Robb of Bixby in 2:51 in the semifinals.
Alvarado, 40-8, is scheduled to face Edmond Santa Fe’s Colten Bufford in the consolation semifinals Saturday. Alvarado beat Bufford for third at last week’s Eastern Regional.
“Carlos wrestled well,’’ said Enid coach Trent Holland. “Robb is good. Carlos had a good match against Mower. That’s a revenge win. That’s good for Carlos.’’
Holland said he thinks Alvarado will be “good’’ against Bufford.
Shae Salinas, in the girls’ 110-pound division, was eliminated in the feed-in consolation when she was pinned by Kadence Brown of Tulsa Rogers in 5:01.
She finished her junior season with a 20-8 record.
“Shae was ahead in the match, but she just got caught,’’ Holland said. “It’s just one of those things. She got to the state tournament, that’s good.’’
Watonga’s Ernesto Doenez (190) and Kale Smith (215) and Kingfisher’s Gant Browning (126) all lost in the Class 3A semifinals. Hennessey’s Titan Hix also remains alive in consolations.
Billings’ Carlaeona Hockert lost in the girls 130-pound semifinals.
