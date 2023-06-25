ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma Bible Academy freshman-to-be Madelyne Edwards completed a 4-0 run at a Missouri Valley Tennis Association level 6 tournament Sunday, June 25, 2023, at Oakwood Country Club.
Edwards, who was 3-0 in the round robin, beat Emerson Clark of Edmond, 6-1, 6-0, to take the Girls 14-Under championship.
“It feels nice," Edwards said. “All the hard work pays off after awhile."
She said her backhand was especially effective in the tournament.
“I’m just glad I had the opportunity to play in the tournament," Edwards said. “I really enjoyed it."
Edwards will be counted on next spring at OBA with No. 2 state singles champion Clara Caldwell having graduated.
“I think we will have a really good next year with everyone on it," she said.
Mayecee Landwehr, who took Edwards to three sets Saturday, finished second at 3-1 after beating Clark, 6-1, 6-4, and Kyndall Ray of Enid, 6-2, 6-1, Sunday morning.
Carsyn Felix of Enid was third at 2-2 after beating Ray, 6-1, 6-1.
Keaton Harkins of Edmond won the Boys 14-Under crown with a 4-0 record after winning his only match Sunday, 6-1, 6-0, over Jonas Klahr of Broken Arrow.
Jake Currier of Enid was 0-2 Sunday with losses to Harsha Mardana of Wichita, 6-2, 6-2, and Klahr, 6-1, 6-1. He was 0-4 in the tournament overall.
Hayden Webster of Choctaw was second at 3-1 after beating Mardana, 6-1, 6-3. Mardana was second at 2-2.
“The tournament went well," said tournament director Matt Lopez. “All the players played very well in tough conditions. I’m excited about how our (Enid) players were able to go out and compete."
Oakwood will host a Level 7 Tournament July 8, 2023, and a Level 7 Tournament Aug. 5.
Hibbets falls in 5th place match
TULSA — Enid’s Haley Hibbets fell to No. 6 seed Madeleine Bridges of Belton, Mo., 6-0, 6-4, in a fifth-place Girls 16-Under singles match at a Missouri Valley Tennis Association level 3 tournament in Tulsa Sunday.
Hibbets, the No. 8 seed, was 4-2 in the tournament.
Millers lose in quarterfinals
BOULDER, Colo. — Ashley and Reagan Miller both lost their quarterfinal matches at the Colorado State Mountain Ocean open tournament Sunday.
Ashley, in Girls 18s, fell to Sandra Redak of Boulder, Colo., 6-3, 6-1. She had beaten Adia Farling of Golden, Colo., 6-1, 6-1, in the Round of 16 Saturday.
Reagan, in Girls 16s, lost to Saharsa Kolli of Erie, Colo., 6-1, 6-0. She had beaten Isabella Robinson of Castle Rock, Colo., 6-1, 1-6, 10-6, in the round of 16 Saturday.
