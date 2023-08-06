ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma Bible Academy freshman Madelyn Edwards handled both moving up an age group (Girls 14 to Girls 16 singles) and weather delays in taking the United States Tennis Association Level 7 Oakwood Junior Back to School Bash 16-under title Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023.
Edwards had to adjust to a three-hour weather delay for her first match and to play indoors the entire tournament thanks to all-day rains.
“It was a lot of fun,” Edwards said. “The lighting is different indoors, so I had to play with glasses on, but it got easier as it went on.”
Edwards reached the finals with wins over Josselyn Miller of Stillwater, 4-2, 4-2, and Abby Newman of Edmond, 4-2, 4-1, in group play, before outlasting Meredith Talley, 2-4, 4-0, 8-6, in the finals. Tournament officials had decided to go with four-game sets to avoid the heat.
Edwards lost the last two games of the first set in the finals but broke Talley twice in the second set and holding her serve by winning the deuce point (3-3) in the third game.
She won the last four points and five of the last six in the tiebreaker after trailing 5-2 early.
“I went for more shots today than I usually do and I was able to make a lot of them today,” she said. “I just had to keep my head and be ready for what was coming at me. It feels good to see all my work with Matt (Oakwood head pro Lopez) and Vladica (assistant pro Babic) pay off.”
Edwards had five service breaks against Miller and three against Newman. She was especially effective at the baseline where Edwards was involved in several long rallies.
“Everybody’s skill level was about the same,’’ she said. “That makes it more fun.”
She said the only adjustment she had to make for the weather delays was not having a practice court to warm up on.
“Once you get into it, it’s pretty fun,” she said.
“This is a good sign of all her hard work,” Lopez said. “She showed a lot of resiliency today.”
Jett Sewell of Edmond lost only three games overall in going 4-0 to take the Boys 14-under singles title. Hayden Shriner of Edmond was second at 3-1. Aaron Williams of Wylie, Texas, the grandson of former Oakwood pro John Williams, went 0-4 playing up two age groups.
Lopez said he was happy he was able to get the tournament in. He added he appreciated the patience of players and parents for the delays.
