EDMOND — Enid girls coach Nina Gregory could still find some positives after the Pacers fell to No. 1 regional seed Edmond North, 104-28 in a first round Class 6A Eastern Regional girls basketball game Thursday.
The Pacers finished the season at 2-14. They had to deal with adversity from the beginning with the opener being delayed a month because of COVID-19 with another two weeks wiped out in February because of the weather.
“I told them how proud I was about how they handled the adversity,” Gregory said after the game. “They always came to play. They were excited to play. They bought into the game plan and they didn’t give up.
“That says a lot for them. Basketball is so much more than a game. Part of my job is turning them into young women. If they learned how to handle adversity in life, that’s a win.”
Senior Claire Dodds had 10 points in her final game as a Pacer. She had two three-pointers. Mya Edwards and Mary Ketterman, the other two seniors, had four points and three points respectively.
Edmond North raced out to a 28-9 first period lead and didn’t look back.
“They are the No. 1 seed in our regional for a reason,” Gregory said. “They are a very talented team. We missed some box-outs and missed a few shots. You can’t make mistakes against teams that are as good as they are.
“I wouldn’t say the girls are deflated. It’s been a long, hard season. They are a little heartbroken that it is over. This is a good group of girls. We’re frustrated we didn’t get to tap into our full potential. We didn’t get the season we could have had.”
