NOC Enid’s women — playing without their top two scorers (Tegin Jones and LaKyshia Johnson) — took Region 2 basketball leader Eastern Oklahoma to the limit before falling, 78-73 Monday night.
The Lady Jets got 23 points from Aleisha Hester, 17 from Libbi Zinn and 12 from Averi Zinn in seeing a seven-game winning streak end.
NOC Enid trailed only 37-36 at halftime and had rallied from a 12-point deficit (62-50) late in the third quarter in falling just short of the upset.
The Lady Jets cut the lead to three, 69-66 after a layup by Libbi Zinn with just over six minutes to play.
NOC Enid missed two 3-point shots that would have tied the game on its next two possessions.
Eastern would answer with a 6-0 run with Tilan Nolan scoring off a steal with 2:07 left to make it 75-66.
An Averi Zinn field goal and two free throws by Hester cut the lead to 78-73 with 12 seconds left, but Eastern was able to run out the clock for the win.
“I’m very proud of them,” said Lady Jets coach Kelli Jennings. “It’s hard to travel for four hours and go play one of the best — if not the best team in the conference. There wasn’t one second that we didn’t believe that we could win. We just had a few too many turnovers and allowed a few too many offensive rebounds. The good thing is all of those are fixable.”
The Eastern men beat the Jets, 96-82 despite a 29-point effort from Keyon Spotwood.
The Mountaineers led 43-35 at halftime. The Jets kept it close until the final few minutes.
“It was just not enough firepower,” said NOC Enid coach Chris Gerber. “We let them have too many easy points. We got off to a slow start … they were getting a lot of easy points in transition, but we fought back to within eight at halftime.”
NOC Enid will host Connors in a 5:30 p.m. doubleheader Thursday at the Mabee Center.
