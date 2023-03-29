Hennessey (5-5) is the top seed for the Eagles’ own invitational baseball tournament which opens today.
The Eagles will face Cashion JV at noon in the first game of the day. That winner will play the winner of the 2:15 game between Oklahoma Bible Academy (4-8) and Fairview (4-7) at 4:30 p.m. Friday. The losers play at noon Friday.
Alva (6-7) faces Stillwater JV Blue at 4:30 p.m. That winner will face the winner of the 6:45 p.m. game between Chisholm (5-6) and Crescent (7-3) at 6:45 p.m. Friday. The losers play at 2:15.
The championship game is set for 6:45 p.m. Saturday. It will be preceded by the seventh-place game at noon, the fifth-place game at 2:15 and the third-place game at 4:30 p.m.
