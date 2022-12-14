For the Enid News & Eagle
Hennessey’s Seth Simunek was named the offensive MVP of the recently-announced All-District 2A-1 team.
Simunek led the Eagles to a 7-4 record and a third place finish in the district.
District champion Millwood had both the overall MVP (Rickey Harris) and the defensive co-MVPs (Carlos Strong and Denya Fisher).
Darwin Franklin of Millwood was the coach of the year while Jacob Stephenson of Perry was named the assistant coach of the year.
Cooper Ridgway of Chisholm, Brandon Valles of Hennessey and Hunter Miller of Alva were the winners of the Courage Award.
Camarion Cudjo of Millwood was the Perservance Award winner.
The first team offense consisted of quarterback Clayton Bergman of Newkirk, running back Drake Whorton of Alva, wide receiver Weston Tucker of Alva, tight end Langston Smith of Hennessey, centers Reagan Sturgill of Hennessey and Kolby Looper of Blackwell, guards Antonio Robles of Hennessey and Lucas Easter of Chisholm,and tackles Layne Mayse of Newkirk and Payton Jones of Blackwell.
The first team defense consisted of end Ethan Hughes of Perry, tackle James Newman of Newkirk, outside linebacker Iverson McElwee of Millwood, inside linebackers Derrick Jones of Millwood and Jace Thompson of Newkirk, free safety Drew Adcock of OCS, co-strong safeties Will Mayes of Millwood and Brandon Valles of Hennessey and cornerback Dez Williams of Perry.
Utility players were Sebastian Gonzales of Hennessey, Dalton Osborne of Newkirk, James Tripp of Blackwell and Kato Sirisombath of Millwood.
John Michael Crooks of OCS was the special team player of the year.
