After the most successful years of Pacers basketball in recent history, two Enid juniors have been named to the Marshall Islands national team for the Micronesian Games next year.
Jasia Malolo and MaryAngel Jibbwa were selected out of a group of 10 players who tried out for the team in Arkansas at one of three tryout camps for the Marshall Islands’ team.
“I think it will be fun,” Malolo said.
Originally scheduled to be this summer, facility improvements have caused what will be the 10th edition of the games to be postponed until the summer of 2024.
“Being able to play for something bigger than yourself is always a good thing for any young person,” said first-year Pacers coach William Milton. “Just for what it means to their culture, they won’t know until they experience it first-hand.”
The games feature teams from the Marshall Islands, Guam, Palau, the Northern Marine Islands, Pohnpeu, Yap, Nauru, Chuuk, Kiribati and Kosrae.
The Marshall Islands are fourth in medal count all-time, with 362. 128 of those medals are gold. In the 2018 games, the Marshall Islands won silver in women’s basketball.
Malolo is a first-generation American-born citizen after her family came over from the Marshall Islands. She has never been back to her family’s home country.
“I’m really excited,” just the fact that I get to see my homeland,” Malolo said. “My family is really supportive of it. They are really proud and love the fact that I’m doing something.”
Malolo and Jibbwa have been on the Pacers for two seasons. Malolo missed her sophomore season with a torn ACL.
“It’s big (to go with someone I know) because you know you aren’t going alone,” Malolo said.
The Pacers won eight games this season, more than the past three combined. Malol said she has learned a lot from that.
“It gave us a winning mentality,” she said. “We won more and know what it takes to win now. We know the process of winning.”
Malolo anticipates playing shooting guard or point guard.
“She brought a lot of vocal leadership that we really didn’t have,” Milton said. “Whether she was in the game or not, she was vocal and had a lot of positive things to say and keep the team going at times.”
The coaches told the duo, they wanted to be a defensive team and want to be aggressive.
Malolo has no college offers, but hopes playing in the games will help.
Like Malolo, Jibbwa is also a first-generation American-born citizen. She has also never visited the Islands.
“I’m excited,” Jibbwa said. “They (my family) have been over there a few times, or funerals. My family is excited to go back for a positive reason.”
While Malolo isn’t sure who will go with her next summer, Jibbwa said her parents and brother will be making the trip with her.
Jibbwa recalls the tryouts being around the same time a normal Pacers game would be wrapping up.
“We had to wait two hours for the boys to try out,” she said. “It was 8 p.m. when we got to try out.”
Jibbwa has played all three years on varsity and has seen the team change under Milton.
“He helped a lot,” she said. “Last year (2021-2022) I didn’t see a lot of progress with my skills and the girls’ skills.”
Like Malolo, Jibbwa has no offers, but hopes the Micronesian Games will help.
Jibbwa played a big role for the Pacers last season, but one of her biggest games was in a 47-45 win over then 17th-ranked Putnam City North on Jan. 12.
In the final minute of the game, Jibbwa scored on a layup and drew a foul. Then she stole the ball on Enid’s side of the court, before scoring again to put the Pacers up with less than 15 seconds left.
“It was exciting,” Jibbwa said. “I had never had anything like that happen before.”
- “She (Jibbwa) was a big part of what we tried to accomplish,” Milton said. “Being able to hit open shots and create for others is going to transition well.”
While Jibbwa wants to win at the games, one of her main goals is to get better for next year. Milton hopes she and Malolo will bring back what they learn and help apply it to the Pacers.
Milton hopes the experience will do a lot for Enid.
“There’s not a lot of girls on our team who have been able to experience being able to play out of the state, much less the country,” Milton siad. “Any international basketball is going to have a littler altercation to the rules, but being able to adapt to environments and share that experience with their teammates is going to help.”
Milton said the biggest change in the two this year had been their work ethic and that now the two lead by example.
“Both of them have improved offensively and defensively,” he said. “They have become smarter defensively and offensively, but being able to make reads offensively has been huge for us. Being able to make the extra pass or open shot has opened up their game a lot more. That was my goal coming in.”
