Waynoka’s Jace Dunn, who led the Railroaders to the Class C state finals, has been named the overall MVP of the All-District C-1 team recently released.
Timberlake’s Merric Judd and Carter Sands were named the offensive and defensive MVPs.
Dunn, Judd and Sands headed the district’s selections for next summer’s 8-man all-star game. They were joined by lineman Wyatt Atwood of Waynoka, wide receiver-defensive back Eli Gonzales of Medford, tight end-linebacker Avery Wallace of Timberlake, wide receiver-defensive back Camden Yauk of Buffalo and quarterback-defensive back Teegun Allison of Waynoka.
Alternates were running back Connor Witt of Tyrone, running back Braydon Thompson of Sharon-Mutual, wide receiver Isaiah Lyons of Medford, defensive back Jadon Adkisson of Timberlake and linebacker-fullback James Foster of Buffalo.
Allison, Thompson, Gonzales, Atwood and Yauk were joined on the senior all-district offensive team by wide receivers Kaden Spray of Sharon-Mutual and Carlos Pimentel of Tyrone; and linemen Doug Shepard of Buffalo and Peyton Smith of Medford.
Foster, Lyons, Wallace, Witt and Adkisson were joined on the senior all-district defensive team by Jairo Morales of Boise City, Yahir Delgado of Tyrone, defensive back Drew Caddell of Boise City and athlete Blayz Clem of Sharon-Mutual.
The all-district underclassmen offensive team included quarterback Hunter Dennis of Sharon-Mutual, running backs Emilio Ceniceros of Buffalo and Ethan Gonzales of Medford; wide receivers Mavric Judd of Timberlake and Jeremiah Rosas of Tyrone; tight end Hunter Durkee of Waynoka; linemen Xhalin Flores of Waynoka, Wyatt Johnson of Tyrone and Matthew Johnson of Timberlake; and athlete Anthony Fabela of Tyrone.
The all-underclassmen defensive team consisted of linemen Austin Kalblinger of Medford, Caleb Wear of Timberlake and Michael Solomon of Waynoka; linebackers Landon Seiger of Waynoka and Raul Aredondo of Buffalo; backs Daycen Cunningham of Waynoka; Blake Choate of Timberlake and Francisco Mata of Buffalo; and athletes Kameron Newton of Waynoka and Karson Shepard of Timberlake.
Honorable mention by school included:
Boise City: Ridge Arthaud, Michael Martinez, Mason Murdock and Vicente Ortiz.
Buffalo: Hadley Hickman, Sebastian Hoffman and Jose Campos.
Medford: Taylon Darlin, Jesse Vargas.
Sharon-Mutual: Ashton Burr, Isaiah Mitchell and Boden Workman.
Timberlake: Connor Griffin and Pete Gwinn.
Tyrone: Juan Chavez and Angel Aguirre.
Waynoka: Jake Hagelberg.
