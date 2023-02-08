Enid will be the capital of Oklahoma high school wrestling Friday and Saturday when the Stride Bank Center hosts the state dual tournament for the fourth straight year.
The tournament brings together the eight district champions in each class (6A, 5A, 4A and 3A).
Quarterfinals will be noon for 6A, 4 p.m. for 5A, 6 p.m. for 4A and 2 p.m. for 3A Friday. Semifinals will be Noon for 6A and 3A Saturday and 2 p.m. for 4A and 5A. Championship matches will be 6:30 p.m. Saturday with four mats being used.
“This brings more awareness to wrestling in Enid,’’ said Plainsmen coach Trent Holland. “It helps get our program out there.’’
The 6A could be a classic. No. 1-ranked Edmond North beat No. 2-ranked Stillwater, 33-31 last December. No. 3 Bixby is 18-2 with both losses coming to out-of-state teams.
Stillwater, Edmond North and Bixby are ranked 3-5-11 nationally.
‘It’ss going to be exciting,’’ Holland said. “I can’t say if it’s going to be Edmond North or Stillwater because Bixby is definitely in the mix.’’
First-round 6A matches will pit Edmond North against Mustang, Yukon against Broken Arrow, Bixby against Sand Springs and Choctaw against Stillwater.
Broken Arrow, Bixby, Sand Springs and Stillwater will be at Enid’s regional at Jenks next week. Holland said this will give his wrestlers a chance to scout the future opponents.
First-round 5A matches will pit No. 1 Elgin against Pryor, Collinsville against Duncan, Lawton MacArthur against Glenpool and Piedmont against Coweta.
First-round 4A matches will pit No. 1 Tuttle against Bristow, Wagoner against Chickasha, Cushing against Fort Gibson and Clinton against Catoosa.
First-round 3A matches will pit No. 1 Blackwell against Hinton, Perry against Sperry, Jay against Sulphur and Berryhill against Marlow.
Holland said strategies are a little different at dual state than at the regular state championships.
“It’s strictly a team competition,’’ he said. “You need everybody contributing.’’
Tickets will be $10 at the door for both adults and students.
