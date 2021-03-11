Enid will be the center of the state high school wrestling universe Friday and Saturday when the Enid Stride Bank Center hosts the OSSAA state dual wrestling championships.
“There are going to be a lot of nationally ranked and future Division I wrestlers here this weekend,’’ said Enid assistant coach Corey Clayton, who helped Stride Bank Center first get the event last year. “It’s going to be pretty big.’’
Eight nationally ranked wrestlers are scheduled to compete — Cole Brooks, Collinsville, 5A, 19th, 126; Zach Blankenship, Bixby, 6A, 19th, 132; Jordan Williams, Collinsville, 5A, 7th, 152; John Wiley, Mustang, 6A, 6th, 160; Cougar Anderson, Skiatook, 5A, 18th, 170; Tate Picklo, Mustang, 6A, 4th, 195; Harley Andrews, Tuttle, 4A, 8th, and Jack Kitchingham, Mustang, 6A, 14th, 220
Picklo has signed with Oklahoma. Andrews is headed to Nebraska.
Matches will be held on four mats.
Class 5A will go at 9:30 a.m. Friday with the finals set for 1 p.m.
Class 4A will start at 4 p.m. Friday with the finals set for 7:30 p.m.
Class 6A will start at 9:30 a.m. Saturday with the finals set for 1 p.m.
Class 3A will start at 4 p.m. Saturday with the finals set for 7:30 p.m.
Collinsville, with six state champions and a 5A tournament title, will be challenged in 5A by 4A tournament runner-up Skiatook, which crowned three state champions and three runners-up. Collinsville beat Skiatook, 33-30 in a dual earlier this season.
Tuttle is seeking its 12th straight dual state title in 4A. The Tigers crowned four state champs in outdistancing Skiatook, 197.5-137 for the state tournament championship.
Clayton said 6A will be “wide open’’ since 6A tournament champion Stillwater failed to qualify for dual state. The Pioneers were upset in district duals by Bixby, 33-32.
Mustang, the runner-up to Stillwater in the 6A tournament, lost to Broken Arrow, 37-26 and Edmond North, 33-29 in duals.
Marlow and Jay, which were 1-2 at the Class 3A state tournament, are the top seeds in the 3A dual tournament.
Here are the first round matches
Class 5A (9:30 a.m.) — Collinsville vs. Guthrie, Mat 1; Duncan vs. Coweta, Mat 3; Glenpool vs. El Reno, Mat 4; Piedmont vs. Skiatook, Mat 2. Semifinals, 11 a.m. Finals, 1 p.m.
Class 4A (4 p.m.) — Tuttle, bye; Fort Gibson vs. Elgin, Mat 3; Blanchard vs. Weatherford, Mat 4; Bristow vs. Cushing, Mat 2. Semifinals, 5:30 p.m. Championship, 7:30 p.m.
Class 6A (9:30 a.m.) — Edmond North vs. Union, Mat 1; Mustang vs. Choctaw, Mat 3; Broken Arrow vs. Yukon, Mat 4; Ponca City vs. Bixby, Mat 2. Semifinals, 11 a.m. Championship, 1 p.m.
Class 3A (4 p.m.) — Marlow vs. Sperry, Mat 1; Bridge Creek vs. Perry, Mat 2; Blackwell vs. Comanche, Mat 4; Vinita vs. Jay, Mat 2. Semifinals, 5:30. Championship, 7 p.m.
