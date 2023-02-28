DRUMMOND — Braylen Peters has a little extra reason to savor Drummond’s first trip to the state tournament Wednesday when the 24-7 Bulldogs face No. 1 Caddo (21-2) at 1:30 p.m. at the State Fair Arena.
Peters returned to the Bulldogs at the Area Tournament after missing most of the season after a delicate surgery in December. His condition was aggravated when he fell during a volleyball game and started to bleed internally.
“I had an extra bone in my leg that kept on growing,” Peters said before a Drummond practice Monday. “I was in a lot of pain and it restricted me in doing things.
“The surgery was pretty serious. It was close to the femur artery, so I could have been paralyzed if they did it wrong. I was definitely scared.”
He and his family prayed for his recovery. He was inspired by his teammates’ play, which saw the Bulldogs win the Skeltur Tournament and then reach the Area by making the regional winners bracket finals.
“I wanted to be a part of us making history,” Peters said. “We did and I’m glad we did. It’s fun being a part of a good group of guys doing something great.”
Doctors cleared him to play, but his parents had to be convinced.
“When they cleared me, it was the defining moment of my life,” Peters said. “I know I appreciate it more. It was pretty tough watching because I wanted to be out there. You see a lot more when you’re not in the game. It opened up my eyes.”
Peters, coming off the bench, averaged 9.3 points coming off the bench, having 12 points in his first game back — a 57-41 rout of Arapaho-Butler.
“I was pretty nervous,” said Peters about his return. “I was out of shape and pretty rusty … but I played a good game. I played like I should have. I played my role.”
Peters “brought a good spark off the bench,” said Bulldogs coach Brady Kokojan. “He is one of the hardest workers that I know. He really cares about the guys with him.”
Having Peters coming off the bench allowed the Bulldogs to keep the familiarity and consistency they have had the whole season, Kokojan said.
“It doesn’t matter who starts for us,” he said. “He’s hit some big shots down the stretch for us.”
Dilllingham is averaging 21.2 points in the playoffs, followed by Caden Ehardt (8.3), Tyler Norris (8.0), Kelton Arnold (6.7) and Conner Mack.
“Colten Dillingham is my favorite,” Peters said. “We are a dynamic duo. We have a really close bond with one another.”
Drummond was a bit of a culture shock for Peters when he and his family moved to Drummond from Edmond when he was in the seventh grade.
“I didn’t know the difference between a cow and a steer,” Peters said. “Being in FFA and the ag side opened my eyes some.”
Now, he’s a country boy and proud of it.
“I definitely do like it a lot more (than Edmond),” Peters said. “I’ve had a lot more experiences that I wouldn’t have had otherwise.”
The biggest experience is being the first Drummond team to play at state and a chance to play at the legendary “Big House” in the last year it will host a state tournament.
His Edmond friends can even come to watch him.
“This definitely has been a dream,” Peters said. “It means a lot because we reached our goal. All that hard work has come true. We are all hard workers and we wanted the same things and the same outcome and we were willing to do what it takes to get there.”
Drummond is not awed by playing the No. 1 ranked team. The Bulldogs beat the odds by beating Vanoss, 57-54, in the Area losers bracket finals after losing to the same team, 59-41, in the losers bracket finals on Vanoss’ home floor.
Vanoss beat Caddo, 59-57, on Feb. 3.
“We just have to go in there and have a winning mentality,” Peters said. “We’re going to work hard and do the same things we have been doing to get the job done. It’s a great feeling to do what we can with what we were given to do to the best of our ability.
“This is what we have been working for. We have been working all these years for this. We’re here. I’m sure we’ll have some nerves, but we’re excited and we’re living for the moment.”
Kokojan said Caddo is one team the smallish Bulldogs can match up with size-wise.
“Caddo is a hard-working team that does things right,” Kokojan said. “They have a really good guard (D.J. Dill) who is really impressive. These kids will be a little nervous playing in the Big House. I’m super excited for these kids.”
Kokojan — nine years ago — was denied a chance to play in the Big House when he and his Drummond teammates lost on a buzzer-beating three-pointer by Pond Creek-Hunter.
The Bulldogs wanted to do it for Kokojan more than anything else.
“He’s been great to me,” Peters said. “We sure wanted to do it for him. We could relate to him and we wanted to do our best for him. He is an idol around here. Everybody knows him for his basketball and his baseball (played at Redlands and St. Gregory’s).”
Kokojan admits this week is a little nerve-wracking with “a lot of things to be done behind the scenes.”
But he knows the Class A and B state tournaments are as much about the small communities that follow their teams as much as anything else.
“It’s for the community,” Kokojan said. “This community has come out for them.”
The Drummond-Caddo winner will play the winner of the 12:15 game between Seiling and Liberty at 6 p.m. Friday at the State Fair Arena.
The other side of the bracket has Okarche against Rattan at 9 a.m. and Texhoma and Okay at 10:30 a.m. Those winners will play at 4:30 p.m. Friday. The championship game will be 7 p.m. Saturday.
