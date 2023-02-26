Enid News & Eagle
SHAWNEE — Nine years after his most heartbreaking loss (last second to Pond Creek-Hunter in Area finals), Drummond coach Brady Kokojan had his most satisfying win Saturday.
His Bulldogs upset Vanoss, 57-54 in overtime to win the Class A Area losers bracket finals at Shawnee High School and advance to the state tournament for the first time in school history.
“It’s a dream come true,” Kokojan said. “These kids deserve it more than anybody I know. A lot of times they are outsized, but they just fight, fight, fight.”
Drummond, 25-3, had three players in double figures — Tyler Norris with 18, Colten Dillingham with 14 and Caden Ehardt with 10.
“It was a team effort,” Kokojan said. “We played eight guys and they all contributed in different ways. They bought in. They wanted it for each other, not just themselves.”
The game was tied 50-50 after regulation. Drummond outscored Vanoss, 7-4 for the winning margin. Kokojan admitted he had some flashbacks when Vanoss took a three-pointer which would have sent the game into a second overtime. Kokojan, as a player in 2014, lost on three-pointer.
“I can’t put it in words how proud I am of these guys … to be an unranked team and get to state,” he said. “This is so special. I’ve been here since I was a baby (father Greg was the ag teacher). This community has always been behind me good times or bad times.”
Kokojan said assistant coach Devin Schafer played a big role in forming the game plan.
Drummond will begin play Wednesday at state. They will learn their opponent Sunday.
PERRY 49, CHISHOLM 39 (G)
PERRY — Maebry Shields scored 28 points to lead Perry’s girls past Chisholm, 49-39 in a Class 3A losers bracket final Saturday afternoon.
Perry advances to the Area I Tournament at Enid High Thursday against the Washington/Tulsa Kipp loser at 6 p.m.
Chisholm finishes the season at 11-16.
Alice Watkins had 19 and Avery Lane 12 for the Lady Longhorns, who trailed only 25-24 at halftime. Perry used a 14-6 third quarter spurt to create separation.
“The ball just didn’t go in for us,” said Chisholm coach Ally Seng. “I thought we played them tough (CHS lost to the Lady Maroons 51-28 on Jan. 10). Shields got away from us. Great players make great plays and that’s what happened.”
Seng was pleased with her first season at the helm.
“We were playing our best basketball at the end of the season, which is what you want,” she said. “We gave ourselves a chance to win. The girls gave a great effort all season and I’m proud of them.”
CASCIA HALL 67, CHISHOLM 48 (B)
PERRY — Cascia Hall raced off to a 19-8 first quarter lead and didn’t look back in eliminating the Chisholm boys from the playoffs in a 3A regional losers bracket final.
The Longhorns finished the season 13-14, more than doubling last year’s six-win total.
“We had a good season,” said CHS coach Cole Hibler. “I think we have a good chance to be pretty good next year if everything falls in place. The boys always played hard.”
Huston Lane, playing his final game for the Longhorns, led Chisholm with 12 points. Cascia Hall had three players in double figures.
“They shot the ball well and we got off to a bad start,” Hibler said. “That usually leads to disaster. We started off a little flat. I think we were a little tired from having played two hard-fought games back-to-back. We did a little better in the second half. We were able to make some runs.”
“Huston made some big shots for us.”
Cascia Hall will play the Washington-Metro Christian loser at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Area I losers bracket quarterfinals at Enid High School.
HENNESSEY 47, FAIRVIEW 45 (B)
HINTON — Hennessey used a 7-0 blitz in the last two minutes to beat Fairview in a Class 2A regional final. The Eagles did not take the lead until Jael Torres scored the last of his 15 points with 16.7 seconds left. Leyton Choate hit two free throws and a trey in the rally in scoring 23 points.
“As a coach, you don’t like being in games like this, but once it’s over, you’re glad because you have fought through adversity,” said Eagles coach Brady Page.
Hennessey, 22-3, will face Hooker for the Area championship at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Stride Bank Center. Fairview, 13-9, faces Oklahoma Union at 3 p.m. Thursday in the losers bracket.
MERRITT 60, FAIRVIEW 26 (G)
HINTON — Merritt used a 27-8 second quarter to spurt to beat the Lady Jackets in a Class 3A regional winners bracket final. Macy Nightengale had 10 points for Fairview (10-15) who will play Pawhuska at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the Area losers bracket quarterfinals at Stride Bank Center.
LUTHER 48, ALVA 44 (G)
PERRY — Jaycee Kelln had 13 points, but Luther still beat the Ladybugs in a rematch of last year’s Area losers bracket finals at a 3A regional winners bracket finals. Alva (22-4) will face Berryhill at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Enid High in the Area I Tournament.
CROOKED OAK 66, ALVA 56 (OT)
PERRY — Crooked Oak used a 10-0 spurt in overtime to beat the Goldbugs in a 3A regional winners bracket final. Daylon Malone and Kyler Penco both had 18 points for Alva (22-4), who will play Chandler at 3 p.m. Thursday in the Area losers bracket finals at Enid High.
KINGFISHER 41, INOLA 23 (B)
CLEVELAND —Xavier Ridenour had 14 points and Caden Kitchens 12 to lead the 22-3 Yellowjackets over Inola. Kingfisher will face North Rock Creek at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Area winners bracket finals at Noble.
INOLA 47, KINGFISHER 46 (G)
Kingfisher’s loss in the girls regional winners bracket finals dropped the Lady Jackets to 20-5. They will play Sallisaw at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the Area losers bracket quarterfinals at Noble.
