Enid, OK (73701)

Today

Cloudy this morning then windy with a few scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High near 60F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy...thunderstorms, some strong early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 44F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%.